BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX) Insider Acquires A$14,375.00 in Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Shaw purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$14,375.00 ($9,712.84).
BCAL Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74.
BCAL Diagnostics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCAL Diagnostics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for BCAL Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCAL Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.