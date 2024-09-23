Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEAM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

BEAM stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.