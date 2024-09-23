Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $50.21

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $927,956 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $227,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 246.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 818,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

