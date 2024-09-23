Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.81.
About Cardinal Energy
