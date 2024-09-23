Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

