Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells $909,150.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,933,403.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $6,188.38.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CNTA opened at $16.58 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.