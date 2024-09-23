ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.4 %

ClearOne stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

