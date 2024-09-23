Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.