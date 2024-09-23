Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

