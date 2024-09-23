Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $148,515,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DT opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
