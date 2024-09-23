Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 263,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $6,875,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. ENI has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

