Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Entegris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

