Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. It generates electricity from thermal, hydro, solar, and wind sources. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Kupe segments. The Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.