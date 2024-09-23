Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,526,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

