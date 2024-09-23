HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.