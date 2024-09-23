Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $148.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $298.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Featured Stories

