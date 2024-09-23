Holger Bartel Sells 100,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $14.14 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.