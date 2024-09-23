IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on October 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4091 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IGIFF opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $29.49.
About IGM Financial
