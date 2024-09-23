IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on October 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4091 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGIFF opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

