Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.