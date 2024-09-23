Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$2,828,181.84 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84.
Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.57.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
