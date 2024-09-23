Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$2,828,181.84 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8925144 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.57.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

