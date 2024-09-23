Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $57,822.80 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $57,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,156,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,178,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hagerty Stock Performance
HGTY opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 177.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HGTY
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.