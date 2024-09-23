Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $57,822.80 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $57,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,156,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,178,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HGTY opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 177.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

