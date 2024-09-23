Insider Selling: OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) COO Sells $44,300.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

