Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $680,600.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $344.28 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.64. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.