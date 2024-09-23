Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $239.19 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

