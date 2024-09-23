Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$507,759.00 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total transaction of C$507,759.00.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$255.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$248.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$233.67. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$188.27 and a twelve month high of C$263.74.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 16.0043887 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

IFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$264.40.

View Our Latest Report on IFC

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.