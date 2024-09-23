Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $76,195.08 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

