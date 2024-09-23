iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:CMR)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE CMR traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,890. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a fifty-two week low of C$50.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.