Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 114,655 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,008,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFIN

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.