Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.
Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust
In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,746,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $22,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,665,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.