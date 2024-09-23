Loop Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $419.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.93.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $414.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

