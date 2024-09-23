MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells $348,780.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MasTec Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $126.14 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -901.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,634 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $79,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 59.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

