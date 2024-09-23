Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 4,880 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,880 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IBEX opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $343.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

