New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYMT stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

