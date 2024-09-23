Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Financial Analysis

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Triangle Petroleum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 5.43% 26.40% 8.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Par Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.13 $728.64 million $7.99 2.42

Volatility & Risk

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Triangle Petroleum and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 6 2 0 2.25

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.