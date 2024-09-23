Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Perficient
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.