Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 156.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

