PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $29,509.92 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,296 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $29,509.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,040.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Shivani Stumpf sold 1,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $39,122.16.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

