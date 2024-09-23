PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $138.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.71.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $141.86 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.