Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHCPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $3.31 on October 20th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 3.305 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- See Why Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure Growth Demands Attention
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Darden Restaurants Is on the Verge of a Significant Breakout
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.