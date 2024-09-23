Rashid Wasti Buys 1,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti acquired 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

TSE WN opened at C$219.53 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$215.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$197.89. The stock has a market cap of C$29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of C$14.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0828367 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

