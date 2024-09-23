Raymond James Raises Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $7.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,833,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

