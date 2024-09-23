Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.39.

ROIV opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

