Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.32.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $280.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -438.47 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $152.03 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.77.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

