Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $957,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 180,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

