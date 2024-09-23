Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.