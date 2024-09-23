Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.71.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
