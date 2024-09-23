Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOUR. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

