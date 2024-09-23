Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Shine Justice Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About Shine Justice
