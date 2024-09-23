Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Shine Justice Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Shine Justice alerts:

About Shine Justice

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, abuse law, and motor vehicle accidents.

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.