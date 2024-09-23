Sime Armoyan Sells 300,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$1,839,000.00.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE GUD opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$609.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.69. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$4.35 and a one year high of C$6.23.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.83 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1077501 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GUD. Stifel Canada raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.