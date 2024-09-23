SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

CWYUF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on CWYUF

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.