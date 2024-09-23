SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
CWYUF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
