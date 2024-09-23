StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ATRI opened at $459.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.99 and a 200-day moving average of $445.87. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $503.24.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
