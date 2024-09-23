StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $459.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.99 and a 200-day moving average of $445.87. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $503.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

About Atrion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Atrion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

