Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $200.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. KP Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 44,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $26,960,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

