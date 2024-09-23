Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 172,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $242.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

